The Range

Archives RSS

Thursday, April 15, 2021

COVID-19 Crime & Public Safety News

Pima County Resume Jury Trials with New COVID-19 Guidelines

Posted By on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 10:48 PM

click to enlarge Looks like you might have to start finding ways to get out of jury duty again. - PIMA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
Pima County Superior Court
Looks like you might have to start finding ways to get out of jury duty again.


Pima County courts resumed jury trials this week after nearly a year-long hiatus, announced county officials Thursday.


“We’re excited to end the moratorium on jury trials in Pima County,” said Presiding Judge Kyle A. Bryson, citing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and an increased availability of the vaccine.


With new COVID-19 protocols, the courts are ready to welcome back jurors. Jurors will be seated throughout the courtroom with a wide use of plexiglass, and given a trial package with a notepad, mask and hand sanitizer.


“We remain devoted to the principle of maintaining a safe environment for court users and staff while providing access to justice for the citizens of Pima County,” said Bryson. “Like litigants, attorneys, victims, and defendants, we have keenly awaited the time that trials can proceed while still protecting the health and safety of all who enter our court buildings.”


Potential jurors will receive questionnaires in advance that may be submitted online or through the mail. They will also have the opportunity to complete a separate form to address any COVID-19 related concerns.


The courts are not requiring vaccination or asking about a community member’s vaccination status, but those visiting the courthouses will be asked to wear a mask, have their temperatures checked, and follow social distancing guidelines.


For information about jury service in Pima County visit https://www.sc.pima.gov/jurors/ or call 520.724.4222.

Trending

Cannabis Pioneer Who Developed Hand-Crafted Marijuana-Infused Edible Dies
Cox offers 'diversity scholarships' to area HS seniors
What Forms Do I Need to File My Taxes and Where Can I Get Them?
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 4/15/21
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, April 15: County moving to indoor vax sites; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Cannabis Pioneer Who Developed Hand-Crafted Marijuana-Infused Edible Dies

Previous Post

Cannabis Pioneer Who Developed Hand-Crafted Marijuana-Infused Edible Dies

About The Author

Christina Duran

Christina Duran

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

April 15-21

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation