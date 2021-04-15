Cox offers 'diversity scholarships' to area HS seniors

Posted By Tucson Weekly Staff on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge BigStock

Area highs school seniors can earn $3,500 scholarships to help pay for higher education, thanks to Cox.

The 10 Cox Diversity Scholarships, totaled at $35,000, are available to "future Arizona leaders with rich cultural backgrounds," according to a news release. The application deadline is May 1.

“Helping students achieve their educational goals helps make our communities stronger. Cox knows that paying for college can be stressful for students and their family. We’re proud to connect families to opportunities like this one, and many others,” said Lisa Lovallo, Market Vice President for Cox, Southern Arizona.

Applicants must be on track to graduate with a minimum 2.5 grade point average and provide demonstrated leadership and community service.