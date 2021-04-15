Claytoonz: Absolut Biden

Thursday, April 15, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 1:00 AM
AZ Supreme Court: State Lawmakers Are Not the Boss of Tucson Elections
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, April 14: County pauses use of J&J vaccine; Outdoor Banner site to close May 14; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
University of Arizona will lead space telescope mission to learn how galaxies evolve, form stars
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Fughgeddaboudit, Andrew
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Cop Bloopers
Claytoonz: Vaccine Passport
Claytoonz: Giggity Island
Bill would cut voter-approved education funds, school supporters say
By Lilia Stene/Cronkite News
Kino Stadium Outdoor Vaccination Site Will Close Due to Heat
By Christina Duran
AZ Supreme Court: State Lawmakers Are Not the Boss of Tucson Elections
By Jim Nintzel
Sports betting by summer? Could be, as Arizona Senate sends gambling bill to governor
By Jake Santo/Cronkite News
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 4/14/21
By Carl Hanni
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, April 14: County pauses use of J&J vaccine; Outdoor Banner site to close May 14; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests