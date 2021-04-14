The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 4/14/21

Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Wed, Apr 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Claytoonz: Cop Bloopers
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, April 13: Number of AZ cases surpasses 850K; Decline in cases stalls; County opening new indoor vax site today; How to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
Biden cites infrastructure needs in Arizona, other states, to push plan
Previous Post
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 4/13/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 4/12/21
The Dail Saguaro, Sunday, 4/11/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 4/10/21
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 4/13/21
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 4/12/21
The Dail Saguaro, Sunday, 4/11/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 4/10/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday, 4/9/21
Getting outside? Watch out for rattlesnakes