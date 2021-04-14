Kino Stadium Outdoor Vaccination Site Will Close Due to Heat

Posted By Christina Duran on Wed, Apr 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM

The Kino COVID-19 vaccination drive-through site will shut down permanently after delivering its last doses on May 14, due to hot weather, Pima County officials announced on Tuesday.

The site at Kino Stadium managed by Banner – University Medicine will begin and end earlier starting on April 17. The new hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, in order to keep people out of the heat. After April 17, the site will be administering only second doses. Patients will be notified by Banner directly if their appointment times need to change due to the shift.

"We're grateful to Banner for their collaboration with Pima County in getting so many shots in arms quickly and efficiently," said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. "The County exceeded its early vaccination goals and has worked with partners to expand indoor operations and keep the momentum going."

In preparation for the shift, on April 12, the county opened an indoor facility at Kino Event Center on the northside of Ajo Way. First- and second-dose appointments can be made at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.

Banner has administered more than 140,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines within Pima County since December 2020.

“It has been our pleasure to partner with Pima County on this very important effort,” said Sara Frost, chief executive officer of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and South. “We will provide ongoing support to the health department as they continue their vaccination efforts in Pima County, and we hope all community residents will choose to get the vaccine when it is your turn.”

For vaccine information and registration options in Pima County, go to www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine.