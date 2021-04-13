The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 4/13/21

Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Report: Biden to nominate Tucson Police Chief Magnus as head of Border Patrol
UA Encourages Student Vaccination, Tackles Vaccine Hesitancy
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, April 12: AZ cases top 850K; Decline in cases stalls; County opening new indoor vax site today; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
Previous Post
Next Post
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 4/12/21
By Carl Hanni
The Dail Saguaro, Sunday, 4/11/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 4/10/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday, 4/9/21
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 4/12/21
The Dail Saguaro, Sunday, 4/11/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 4/10/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday, 4/9/21
Getting outside? Watch out for rattlesnakes
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 4/8/21