Monday, April 12, 2021

Crime & Public Safety Politics

Report: Biden to nominate Tucson Police Chief Magnus as head of Border Patrol

Posted on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 7:18 AM

President Biden will nominate Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, a longtime critic of Trump-era immigration policies, to oversee Customs and Border Protection, according to a report in the New York Times.

Magnus was chosen because of his progressive efforts to promote community policing, according to the Times.

Magnus would report to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to lead border security and immigration policies as well as coordinated defense.

Magnus criticized President Trump's immigration policies in a 2017 op-ed piece in the Times.

“The harsh anti-immigrant rhetoric and Mr. Sessions’s reckless policies ignore a basic reality known by most good cops and prosecutors,” he wrote. “If people are afraid of the police, if they fear they may become separated from their families or harshly interrogated based on their immigration status, they won’t report crimes or come forward as witnesses.”

