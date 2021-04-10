The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 4/10/21

Saturday, April 10, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Sat, Apr 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Tucson Salvage: Meet Ned Sutton: Unsung In and Out of Song
The Daily Saguaro, Friday, 4/9/21
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, April 9: UA opening 8,900 first-dose vax appointments today; County opening indoor vax sites; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
Previous Post
The Daily Saguaro, Friday, 4/9/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 4/8/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday, 4/7/21
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 4/5/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday, 4/9/21
Getting outside? Watch out for rattlesnakes
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 4/8/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday, 4/7/21
City of Tucson to open more pool, splash pad locations
The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 4/5/21