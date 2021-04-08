UA POD To Open 8,900 Vaccine Appointments Friday, Plus More Daily

Posted By Christina Duran on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge Photo by Jeff Gardner

The UA POD will open 8,900 first-dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Friday, with additional same-day appointments available every day.

The university advises checking for appointments frequently as appointments will be updated online throughout the day, based on operational capacity.

In order to encourage UA student vaccination, the university is offering students the ability to register onsite for a same-day appointment at either the student registration tent on Cherry Avenue open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the CAT Ambassador Team Tent on the Mall in front of the Student Union, or by registering online.

Anyone 16 and older is eligible for vaccination at the UA POD. To register for an appointment visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov. For further assistance email covidhelp@arizona.edu or call 602-542-1000 for help in English or Spanish.

The UA POD is open for walk-in or drive-thru appointments from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Pima County will also open registration tomorrow for appointments at a new indoor vaccine site at the Kino Event Center, where the county had earlier been doing COVID testing. That site opens Monday and will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Register at azdhs.gov.