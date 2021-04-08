The Range

Thursday, April 8, 2021

City of Tucson's Waste Collection, Shredding Events Resume Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 2:35 PM

Tucson's Environmental and General Services Department is holding hazardous waste collection events, allowing residents to drop off hazardous waste, electronic waste and paper documents for shredding at no charge.

The first event will be 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 10, at Pima Downtown Campus, 1255 N. Stone Ave. Enter off Drachman Street.

The events will continue every second Saturday throughout the year at various locations:

  • May 8 – Price Service Center – 4004 S Park Avenue
  • June 12 – Hi Corbett – 700 S Randolph Way
  • July 10 – Eastside Service Center 7575 E Speedway Boulevard.
  • Aug. 14 – Pima West Campus – 2202 W Anklam Road
  • Sep. 11 – Pima East Campus – 8181 E Irvington Road
  • Oct. 9 – Pima Downtown Campus – 1255 N Stone Avenue
  • Nov. 13 – Price Service Center – 4004 S Park Avenue
  • Dec. 11 – Hi Corbett – 700 S Randolph Way

Acceptable waste: automotive fluids, engine oil filters, rechargeable batteries, lithium batteries, cleaning products, drain openers, cooking oil, fluorescent lamps and bulbs, wet paint products, solvents, hobby chemicals, pesticides, lawn products, pool chemicals, propane cylinders, computer equipment, printer cartridges, and other items labeled as acid, flammable, caustic, poison, caution, toxic or danger.

The City asks you NOT to bring: business or commercial waste, commercial gas cylinders, explosives, ammunition, infectious or radioactive waste, dried paint, alkaline batteries, televisions, or medical waste such as syringes or old medications.

