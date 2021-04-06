The Daily Saguaro, Tuesday 4/5/21

Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 8:53 AM
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, April 5: Pima County opens vaccination to anyone 16 and older; Cases bump upward as variant strains spread; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
A place at the table: Latinas in Arizona strive for representation in politics
Claytoonz: Recurring Grifing
Previous Post
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 4/5/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday 4/4/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 4/3/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday 4/2/21
The Daily Saguaro, Monday 4/5/21
The Daily Saguaro, Sunday 4/4/21
The Daily Saguaro, Saturday 4/3/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday 4/2/21
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 4/1/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 3/31/21