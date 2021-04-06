Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, April 6: State deaths near 17K; Pima County opening new vaccination center at Kino Event Center; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests

Posted By Jim Nintzel on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 8:39 AM

With 570 new cases reported today, the total number of Arizona’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases reached 845,480 cases as of Tuesday, April 6, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.



Pima County, which reported 69 new cases today, has seen 113,171 confirmed cases.



With six new deaths reported this morning, a total of 16,996 Arizonans have died after contracting COVID-19, including 2,359 deaths in Pima County, according to the April 6 report.

A total of 546 coronavirus patients were in the hospital as of April 5. That’s roughly 11% of the number hospitalized at the peak of the winter surge, which reached 5,082 on Jan. 11. The summer peak was 3,517, which was set on July 13, 2020. The subsequent lowest number of hospitalized COVID patients was 468, set on Sept. 27, 2020.

A total of 892 people visited emergency rooms with COVID-like symptoms on April 5. That number represents 38% of the record high of 2,341 set on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. That number had peaked during the summer wave at 2,008 on July 7, 2020; it hit a subsequent low of 653 on Sept. 28, 2020.

A total of 149 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care unit beds on April 5, which roughly 12.5% of the record 1,183 ICU patients set on Jan. 11. The summer’s record number of patients in ICU beds was 970, set on July 13, 2020. The subsequent low was 114 on Sept. 22, 2020.

Pima County opening new vaccine POD at Kino Event Center

County officials are closing the COVID testing center at the Kino Event Center at 7 p.m. today in order to set up a new indoor vaccination site.

The site, at 2805 E. Ajo Way, will be run in partnership with Paradigm Labs, which had been running the testing site.

Planning for a new, smaller testing site is underway.

Vaccination appointments, which will begin April 12, will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Registration will open on April 9 via the state's registration system at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.

Adults older than 16 now eligible for appointments at state and county clinics

Pima County and the state of Arizona have opened vaccine appointments to anyone 16 or older.

You can register for your vaccine appointments at a state POD by visiting pod vaccine.azdhs.gov, and those who need assistance can call 1-844-542-8201.

Register for an appointment at a Pima County POD at pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration or by calling 520-222-0119.

Many local pharmacies are now receiving vaccine doses. To find one near you, visit the ADHS website.

Get tested: Pima County has free COVID testing

Pima County is continuing to offer a number of testing centers around town.

You’ll have a nasal swab test at the Kino Event Center (2805 E. Ajo Way) and the Udall Center (7200 E. Tanque Verde Road), although the Kino Event Center site is closing after today to make way for a new indoor vaccination site.

The center at the northside Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, involves a saliva test designed by ASU.

Schedule an appointment at these or other drive-thru or pop-up sites at pima.gov/covid19testing.

The University of Arizona’s antibody testing can determine if you have had COVID and now have antibodies. To sign up for testing, visit https://covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu/home.

—with additional reporting from Austin Counts, Christina Duran, Jeff Gardner and Mike Truelsen