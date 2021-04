Posted on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge BigStock Don't forget to pack sunscreen, a towel and sassy sunglasses.

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department will open three more extended-season pools and all splash pads on Monday, April 19.

For more information on pools, go to the City of Tucson website.



City splashpads are:

Catalina Park Splash Pad, 925 N. Fourth Ave.

Clements Splash Pad, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive

Naida Jane Baker Splash Pad, 2536 N. Castro Ave.

Palo Verde Park Splash Pad, 355 S. Mann Ave.

City officials recommend that groups are 10 or fewer people, visitors should stay 6 feet away from anyone they do not live with, stay home if feeling sick and follow all other CDC guidelines to keep safe. Masks are required when not in the water.