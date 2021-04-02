The Range

Archives RSS

Friday, April 2, 2021

COVID-19 News Politics Science

Pima County Expands Vaccine Eligibility to 16 and Older Starting Monday

Posted By on Fri, Apr 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM

click to enlarge NIAID/CREATIVE COMMONS
NIAID/Creative Commons

Pima County has opened eligibility for anyone 16 and older starting Monday, April 5, county officials announced Friday morning.


The county's move brings it in line with the state, which opened eligibility to those 16 and over on March 24. In response, Pima County opened eligibility before to those 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers.


"We have made great progress in vaccinating those groups and are continuing our efforts to ensure that vulnerable and at-risk populations have access to the vaccine as well," said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen in a prepared statement. "With vaccine availability increasing in the county, it's the right time to expand and have the same eligibility requirements no matter where you want to get your shot."

As of Friday, the county has administered 477,426 vaccine doses and vaccinated 193,695 people.

The county is opening another vaccination POD at El Pueblo Center on 101 W. Irvington Road beginning Monday. This walk-in POD will offer on-site registration and will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Monday, the POD will have 600 doses available.

While the county has expanded eligibility for those 16 and older, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for teenagers 16 and 17 years old. Pfizer is available at the state-run site on the University of Arizona campus, at Banner-South and potentially at local pharmacies.

Those under 18 need a parent or legal guardian with them to complete the consent forms or have an accompanying adult bring a notarized letter stating that the parent allows the accompanying adult to complete the consent forms.

To register for an appointment with the county visit www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine or call the support line at 520-222-0119.

Trending

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, April 2: Appointments at state vax PODs open at 11 a.m. today; TUSD OKs proms, graduation; How to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
With Arizona Gives Day on the horizon, nonprofits pivot and rebound after a tough year
Claytoonz: GaetzGate
TUSD Greenlights Prom, Graduation for Class of 2021
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 4/1/21
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, April 2: Appointments at state vax PODs open at 11 a.m. today; TUSD OKs proms, graduation; How to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests

Previous Post

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, April 2: Appointments at state vax PODs open at 11 a.m. today; TUSD OKs proms, graduation; How to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests

About The Author

Christina Duran

Christina Duran

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

April 01-07

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation