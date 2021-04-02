Pima County Expands Vaccine Eligibility to 16 and Older Starting Monday

Pima County has opened eligibility for anyone 16 and older starting Monday, April 5, county officials announced Friday morning.

The county's move brings it in line with the state, which opened eligibility to those 16 and over on March 24. In response, Pima County opened eligibility before to those 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions and essential workers.

"We have made great progress in vaccinating those groups and are continuing our efforts to ensure that vulnerable and at-risk populations have access to the vaccine as well," said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen in a prepared statement. "With vaccine availability increasing in the county, it's the right time to expand and have the same eligibility requirements no matter where you want to get your shot."

As of Friday, the county has administered 477,426 vaccine doses and vaccinated 193,695 people.

The county is opening another vaccination POD at El Pueblo Center on 101 W. Irvington Road beginning Monday. This walk-in POD will offer on-site registration and will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Monday, the POD will have 600 doses available.

While the county has expanded eligibility for those 16 and older, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for teenagers 16 and 17 years old. Pfizer is available at the state-run site on the University of Arizona campus, at Banner-South and potentially at local pharmacies.

Those under 18 need a parent or legal guardian with them to complete the consent forms or have an accompanying adult bring a notarized letter stating that the parent allows the accompanying adult to complete the consent forms.

To register for an appointment with the county visit www.pima.gov/covid19vaccine or call the support line at 520-222-0119.