Claytoonz: GaetzGate

Friday, April 2, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Fri, Apr 2, 2021 at 1:00 AM
Danehy: Gov. Ducey is lifting restrictions just as Arizona was getting a handle on COVID and his decision will prolong this misery
High Profile Prohibition: Bill Would Prevent Dispensaries From Sponsoring Concerts, Sporting Events
The Skinny: After Denying FEMA Vax Sites, Ducey Says County Can Work With Feds—Maybe
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Trump Toast
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Trained To Do
Claytoonz: Theater Ted
Claytoonz: Knocking While Black
TUSD Greenlights Prom, Graduation for Class of 2021
By Christina Duran
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, April 1: Deaths approach 17K; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
By Jim Nintzel
Advocates call on Biden to ‘tear down this wall,’ repair border damage
By Sarah Oven/Cronkite News
Claytoonz: Trump Toast
Ward 3 Candidate Kevin Dahl Files Nominating Petitions, Application for City Matching Funds
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, March 31: State deaths nearly 17K; Pima County follows Tucson in keeping mask mandate in place; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests