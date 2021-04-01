The Range

Thursday, April 1, 2021

Outdoors Snapshot

The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 4/1/21

Posted By on Thu, Apr 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge Spring colors - CARL HANNI
Carl Hanni
Spring colors

From last year's crop of blooms.

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, April 1: Deaths approach 17K; Here's how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests

Carl Hanni

