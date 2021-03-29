Claytoonz: Trumpity Diggity

Monday, March 29, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM
As Ducey Lifts Restrictions, Romero Says Tucson Mask Mandate To Remain in Place
Ducey to Pima County: Drop Dead
Recreational marijuana sales race ahead, but industry equity falls behind
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Hosed In Georgia
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Unreasonable, Deranged Lunatic
Claytoonz:
Claytoonz: Boebert To Boulder
Neighbors hope for relief from crematorium smoke as COVID-19 deaths decrease
By Kevin Pirehpour/Cronkite News
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, March 28: AZ cases top 840K; Ducey OKs Pima County FEMA vax center; Cases continue to decline but health officials urge caution; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
By Jim Nintzel
Arizona To Allow Pima County Federal Vax Site, As Long As It's Independent of the State
By Christina Duran
Claytoonz: Hosed In Georgia
Tribes welcome COVID-19 relief funds, say deep-rooted problems remain
By Molly Hudson/Cronkite News
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, March 26: Romero continues mask mandate despite Ducey's order; Medically compromised county residents now eligible for vax