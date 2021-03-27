The Daily Saguaro, Saturday, 3/27/21

Saturday, March 27, 2021
Posted
By
Carl Hanni
on Sat, Mar 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Photos were shot in and around the Tucson Mountains.
As Ducey Lifts Restrictions, Romero Says Tucson Mask Mandate To Remain in Place
Arizona To Allow Pima County Federal Vax Site, As Long As It's Independent of the State
Ducey to Pima County: Drop Dead
Previous Post
The Daily Saguaro, Friday 3/26/21
By Carl Hanni
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 3/25/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 3/24/21
The Daily Saguaro: Tuesday 3/23/21
The Daily Saguaro, Friday 3/26/21
The Daily Saguaro, Thursday 3/25/21
The Daily Saguaro, Wednesday 3/24/21
The Daily Saguaro: Tuesday 3/23/21
The Daily Saguaro: Sunday, 3/21
The Daily Saguaro: Saturday, 3/20/21