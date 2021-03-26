The Range

Archives RSS

Friday, March 26, 2021

Arts and Culture Cinema COVID-19

Fox Theatre's New Poster Project Reminds Us To Mask Up

Posted By on Fri, Mar 26, 2021 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge matthew_chase_daniels_1_posters_at_the_fox_1_.jpg

While the governor may have kicked the state mask mandate to the curb, our friends at the Fox Theatre are reminding us to mask up with their new "hacked" movie poster series hanging outside the venue.

Created by Sante Fé artist Mattew Chase Daniel, the Masking Movie Posters project features several doctored iconic movie posters—from classic Zorro and the Lone Ranger to the 1994 Jim Carrey comedy The Mask—now wearing masks to promote mask use and getting vaccinated as the pandemic continues.

“As the Crown Jewel of Downtown, we feel that the Fox is ideally positioned to take a lead in encouraging everyone to work together cooperatively to move the needle," Fox Executive Director Bonnie Schock said. "Being able to fill our poster cases with such meaningful images to the public obviously fits into our messaging.”

Daniel approached the theater about displaying his recently completed work last February, which was made possible by a grant from the Sante Fé CARES initiative. As a part of the grant, the artist has to distribute his unique posters to theaters across the country.

His posters currently grace the poster cases of movie houses in Sante Fé and  Albuquerque, New Mexico; Austin, TX; Charlotte, NC; Pasadena, West L.A. and North Hollywood, CA.

The Fox is currently scheduling shows and events for September on a limited basis, Schock said.

Trending

Tribes welcome COVID-19 relief funds, say deep-rooted problems remain
The Daily Saguaro, Friday 3/26/21
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, March 26: Romero continues mask mandate despite Ducey's order; Medically compromised county residents now eligible for vax
Claytoonz: Unreasonable, Deranged Lunatic
As Ducey Lifts Restrictions, Romero Says Tucson Mask Mandate To Remain in Place
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tribes welcome COVID-19 relief funds, say deep-rooted problems remain

Previous Post

Tribes welcome COVID-19 relief funds, say deep-rooted problems remain

About The Author

austincounts

Austin Counts

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

March 25-31

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation