Claytoonz: Hosed In Georgia

Ducey to Pima County: Drop Dead
As Ducey Lifts Restrictions, Romero Says Tucson Mask Mandate To Remain in Place
Ducey Ends Mask Mandate and Other Restrictions as Arizona Distributes More Than 3 Million Vaccinations
Claytoonz: Unreasonable, Deranged Lunatic
Claytoonz: Boebert To Boulder
Claytoonz: A Welcomed Crisis
Tribes welcome COVID-19 relief funds, say deep-rooted problems remain
By Molly Hudson/Cronkite News
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, March 26: Romero continues mask mandate despite Ducey's order; Medically compromised county residents now eligible for vax
By Jim Nintzel
Claytoonz: Unreasonable, Deranged Lunatic
Arizona’s Senseless Restrictions Compromised My Access to Care
By Morgan Tucker
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, March 25: Ducey explains why he blocked FEMA from vaccinating 210K more people in Pima County; Medically compromised county residents now eligible for vax; Set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
