Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Pima County expands vaccine eligibility for everyone over 55, those at risk

Posted on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM

Pima County will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Thursday to anyone 55 and older and anyone older than 16 with at-risk circumstances.

Starting Thursday, anyone living with a high-risk medical condition or disability, experiencing homelessness or living in a group setting, or receiving in-home or long-term care can get the vaccine. Some of the high-risk medical conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart conditions or compromised immunity.

Those in high-risk jobs will also be elgible.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Monday that all Arizona residents older than 16 could get vaccinated starting Wednesday. Pima County's guidelines had to be limited, said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Health Department director.

“We realize that this is not fully aligned with what Governor Ducey announced earlier this week; however, our decisions are based on the current vaccination rates for 55 and up (which is at 42%), as well as our commitment to ensure ongoing access to vulnerable populations, Cullen said. “We anticipate appointments will be filled quickly and as we move these groups, we look forward to being able to align with the state's recommendations within the next six weeks.”

