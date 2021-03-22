State-Run Vaccine Sites Available to All Adults Starting Wednesday, March 24

Posted By Jeff Gardner on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge Photo by Jeff Gardner

Gov. Doug Ducey announced today that Arizona's state-run vaccine sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties will be open to all Arizonans 16 and older beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“Our goal has been and remains to get vaccine into the community as quickly, widely and equitably as possible,” said Gov. Ducey. “Given a thorough review of vaccination data, anticipated vaccine supply, and current demand among prioritized groups, now is the time to take this critical next step.”

The governor's announcement means that anyone 16 and older can schedule appointments at state distribution pods and private pharmacies. Pima County runs separate vaccination clinics and has not yet followed suit with Ducey's announcement.

As of this morning, Arizona had administered nearly 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 1,831,456 individuals, including 1,136,413 who are fully vaccinated.

Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine, but the website was not loading as of Monday morning, likely because of heavy traffic.