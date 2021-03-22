S. Az. Humane Society advances to championship match in March Muttness

Posted on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 7:17 AM

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona has made it to the championship round in March Muttness 2021.

Voting started on Saturday and continues through Tuesday vs. Ten Lives Club in Blasdell, N.Y.

HSSA defeated another Tucson entity, The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, outraising it $5,267 to $5,129.

In earlier rounds, HSSA defeated Your Humane Society SPCA in Lake Panasoffkee, Fla., $12,322 to $11,855, in the Excellent Eight; Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield, Penn., $17,274 to $13,039, in the Sensational 16; and Special Pals Shelter of Houston, Texas, in the Thrilling 32, $3,986 to $952. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is competing against 31 other animal shelters across the country in this year's March Muttness, Feb. 27-March 24.

Winners advance depending on how much money is donated to each organization. You can donate here. Winners advance to the next round, and voting continues.