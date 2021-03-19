Tucson Councilman Steve Kozachik Files To Run for Reelection in Ward 6, Says He Won't Accept Campaign Contributions

Posted By Jim Nintzel on Fri, Mar 19, 2021 at 4:46 PM

Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik said today that he would not accept campaign funds in his bid for reelection this year.He said it would be better to give money to a local nonprofit or business.

"People are working hard to get back on their feet as we hopefully see an off-ramp to COVID-19," Kozachik said. "If you have extra cash to invest in a cause, please consider supporting our local businesses, or find a non-profit that is aligned with your beliefs. People want money out of politics. That's what my campaign will model once again."



Kozachik said he filed more than 750 signatures today to secure his spot on the ballot.



Two Democrats have launched campaigns to knock Kozachik out of the Ward 6 seat he's held since 2009, when he was first elected on the Republican ticket. After a number of political skirmishes with Republican state lawmakers, Kozachik switched to the Democratic Party before running for a second term.

Democrat Andrés Portela

Lane Santa Cruz, has said he

Democrat Miranda Schubert, a UA academic advisor and radio host at community radio station KXCI, has said she will focus her campaign on housing affordability and police reform., who formerly worked as a policy and community development director for Kozachik's colleague, Ward 1 Councilmemberis running "as a progressive Democrat with an emphasis on H.O.M.E. Housing, Opportunity, Mobility Justice and Environmental Justice."Signatures for a spot on the Aug. 3 primary ballot are due by April 5.