Mayor Romero Staying In Tucson, Not Interested in HUD Job

Posted By Jim Nintzel on Fri, Mar 19, 2021 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge Courtesy Regina Romero

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said today she planned to stay in Tucson and would not be accepting a rumored job in the Biden administration as a deputy director in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Although it would be an honor to even be considered for such an important post, my heart is here in Tucson, and I love the job Tucsonans elected me to serving as Mayor of our beautiful city," Romero said in a prepared statement. "I have communicated with the Biden-Harris Administration my intent to remain in my current position as Mayor, as well as my eagerness to work in partnership with their administration on issues important to Tucsonans."



Romero added that she saw "an amazing opportunity to make progress on issues of local and national importance with a presidential administration that understands the importance of climate action, infrastructure investment, and job creation.”



Last week, Congressman Raul Grijalva lent legs to the rumor that Romero was being considered for the HUD position during an appearance on local broadcaster Bill Buckmaster's public-affairs program, saying she was under serious consideration for the gig.