Thursday, March 18, 2021

New vaccination appointments will be announced on Fridays

Posted By on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 2:22 PM

click to enlarge NIAID/CREATIVE COMMONS
NIAID/Creative Commons

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) will release new COVID-19 vaccination appointments every Friday.

Appointments will be available at 11 a.m. every Friday for the next week. Each Wednesday, ADHS will announce on Twitter, @AZDHS and Facebook the approximate number of first-dose appointments available.

Next week, the University of Arizona POD will have about 12,000 appointments available.

Currently, those 55 and older, along with frontline essential workers, are eligible to be vaccinated. In the week from March 10-16, the UA POD administered 15,461 vaccines, with 2,200 vaccines on Tuesday.

Visit https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/ to register for an appointment or call 602-542-1000.

