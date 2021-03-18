Independent Tucson film ‘All We Have’ screening at Harkins

Posted By Tucson Weekly Staff on Thu, Mar 18, 2021 at 11:45 AM

An independent romance film created here in Tucson with a local cast and crew is continuing its run at Harkins’ Tucson Spectrum 18 this week. The film, which debuted in late February, was written and directed by local filmmaker Edgar Ybarra, who works as a photojournalist at KVOA News 4 Tucson.

“Tucsonans have and continue to come out in full force to see this Tucson original story, assembled by a heavily local cast and crew,” Ybarra said.

All We Have is a feature-length film following the relationship of Andres and Natalia, and complications from their past. The film stars local actors Stefan Oropeza and Karen Marroquin.

The film screens at 1:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Harkins Tucson Spectrum 18, 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Harkins website.