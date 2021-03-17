The Range

Archives RSS

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Crime & Public Safety Do This!

UA hosting ‘Guns in Crisis’ webinar series after nation saw record firearms sales in 2020

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge DETAIL FROM THE COVER OF CARLSON'S NEW BOOK
Detail from the cover of Carlson's new book

With a pandemic, nationwide protests, record-breaking weather events and political upheaval, it’s no wonder the past 12 months saw record gun sales across the nation. In 2020, the FBI conducted nearly 40 million background checks for gun purchases, an increase of 40% from 2019.

In the same year, Jennifer Carlson, a University of Arizona associate professor of sociology, earned a National Science Foundation grant to document the surge in American gun purchases. This resulted in her latest book, "Policing the Second Amendment: Guns, Law Enforcement and the Politics of Race."

Ahead of a weekly webinar series with gun experts, UA highlighted some of Carlson’s research and work.

“Gun sellers' reports about why people were buying guns related to uncertainty. The fact that people were going to the grocery store and there was no toilet paper, that places were shut down, people were getting laid off – there is this sense of uncertainty and chaos,” Carlson told the university. “The striking aspect of 2020, though, is that this becomes a moment when guns become appealing to a much broader sector of the population who either thought about getting a gun but never took that step, or were adamantly opposed to guns and gun ownership.”

Carlson spoke with gun sellers who reported seeing more gun purchases from first-time gun owners, including women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community.


“With this shift to first-time gun buyers, I think the question is: Does owning a gun make you part of gun culture?” Carlson said. “You may buy a gun in the context of acute insecurity when you find that for the first time in your life you can't go to the store and buy toilet paper, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you've invested in the broader political project that's represented by pro-gun politics. So I think that's a question that's still waiting to be unraveled."

The next webinar takes place at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, and will cover gun culture and gun violence during coronavirus. The final webinar will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, and will cover guns and democracy.

Trending

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, March 17: AZ hits a million vaccinations; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
Claytoonz: Wapped By Fox
Coyotes’ service dog in-training will soon help veteran in need
Pima County Supervisors Vote To Fund Legal Services for People Facing Eviction
Children's Museum Tucson to reopen next week
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, March 17: AZ hits a million vaccinations; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests

Previous Post

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, March 17: AZ hits a million vaccinations; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests

About The Author

Jeff Gardner

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

March 11-17

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation