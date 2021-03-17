The Range

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

The Daily Saguaro

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 2:16 PM

Reaching for the sky
Carl Hanni
Reaching for the sky

Today, Tucson Weekly is debuting a new feature, The Daily Saguaro. I'll post a new photo of a saguaro (or saguaros) every day, Monday through Friday. I'm always looking for the beautiful, unusual or atypical in these shots, so they can be all over the place, visually.

Most of these photos were shot in and around the Tucson Mountains, especially in Tucson Mountain Park and Saguaro National Park West. All photos were shot with an iPhone 6, except for a few recent ones on an iPhone 12. There is no photo manipulation at all except the color filters in-camera. These are all straight shots.

Carl Hanni

