Tax filers will get an extra month to file

Posted on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 4:11 PM

The Internal Revenue Service is extending the tax filing deadline by more than a month and income taxes and payments will now be due May 17 instead of April 15, the agency and Treasury Department announced Wednesday.

The delay comes because of a massive backlog the IRS has of about 24 million tax filings from individuals and businesses since the 2019 tax year.

Taxpayers who file an extension would still have an Oct. 15 deadline. The IRS said the deadline change only applies to federal taxes and payments. State deadlines can vary and are not always the same as the federal filing deadline.

"This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds."

Rettig said filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds. Taxpayers who didn't receive the first or second stimulus payments may be eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit.