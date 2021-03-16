Claytoonz: Anatomically-Correct Republicans

Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, March 15: Cases Continue Downward Trend; Pima County Hits 2,300 deaths; UK, Brazilian Variants Are in AZ; Supplies Remain Limited but Here’s How To Set Up Vaccine Appointments, COVID Tests
University of Arizona Students To Attend Larger In-Person Classes In Two Weeks
Claytoonz: Tucker's Ass
Previous Post
Next Post
Claytoonz: Rojo The Racist Mofo
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Tucker's Ass
Claytoonz: Who's A Good Boy?
Claytoonz: Duckets For Russets
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, March 16: Cases continue downward trend; Pima County hits 2,300 deaths; UK, Brazilian variants are in AZ; Supplies remain limited but here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
By Jim Nintzel
Senate makes history by confirming Haaland as first Native American Interior secretary
By Sarah Oven/Cronkite News
Claytoonz: Rojo The Racist Mofo
Claytoonz: Tucker's Ass
State officials confident they can meet Biden’s May 1 vaccine deadline
By Ryan Knappenberger/Cronkite News
Claytoonz: Who's A Good Boy?