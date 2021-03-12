The Range

Archives RSS

Friday, March 12, 2021

Politics

Claytoonz: Duckets For Russets

Posted By on Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge cjones03132021.jpg

Trending

Frontline Essential Workers, People 55 and Older Eligible for Vaccine Appointment Starting Friday
COVID-19 relief would overhaul, boost aid for 1.5 million Arizona kids
PACC: Be Sure To Vaccinate Your Pets
Biden insists border’s closed, unveils plan to halt migrants at source
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, March 11: Congress passes $1.9T COVID relief package; Cases, hospitalizations decline but health officials urge caution: Supplies remain limited but here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
Top Stories
Advertisement:

COVID's UK Variant Has Been in Pima County for the Last Three Weeks; Pima County Expanding Vaccine Eligibility to Frontline Workers, People 55 and Older

Previous Post

COVID's UK Variant Has Been in Pima County for the Last Three Weeks; Pima County Expanding Vaccine Eligibility to Frontline Workers, People 55 and Older

About The Author

Clay Jones

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

March 11-17

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation