PACC: Be Sure To Vaccinate Your Pets

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Posted on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 12:12 PM

Pima Animal Care Center is encouraging pet owners to vaccinate their pets after two dogs scuffled with a coatimundi that's now under quarantine for rabies observation.

One of the dogs was not current with its vaccinations so it, too, will be quarantined.

“It’s never fun to have to tell a pet owner about the required quarantine,” said Monica Dangler, Interim Director of Animal Services. “Then, we have to tell them about the costs of taking care of their pet while on that quarantine. We don’t like this part of the job.”

Rabies vaccines are required by law because domestic pets can contract rabies and distemper if they encounter infected wildlife. Pets can be held for up to 120 days to determine whether they've been infected.

“All of this stress and difficulty can be avoided by keeping your pet up-to-date on their vaccinations," said Christina Snow, Animal Protection Services manager. No dog should have to live in a kennel for four months. Please vaccinate your animals.”

If your domestic animal comes in contact with wildlife, take your animal to the vet and get a rabies booster. Then call Animal Protection at (520) 724-5900 and press option 4.

