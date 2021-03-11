Claytoonz: Oppressive Integrity

Thursday, March 11, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 1:00 AM
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, March 10: Cases, hospitalizations continue to drop, health officials urge continued caution: Supplies limited but here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
Claytoonz: Pepe Le Canceled
Hotel Congress To Host St. Patrick's Day Celebration
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Pepe Le Canceled
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Long Night In The Q Patch
Claytoonz: Royal Racism
Claytoonz: Cancel Voter Culture
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, March 10: Cases, hospitalizations continue to drop, health officials urge continued caution: Supplies limited but here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
By Jim Nintzel
Claytoonz: Pepe Le Canceled
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, March 9: Today marks one year since Pima County’s first COVID case; Cases dropping, but health officials urge caution; State, local officials ease restrictions
Sinema faces blowback for minimum wage vote; long-term damage unclear
By Sarah Oven/Cronkite News
Claytoonz: Long Night In The Q Patch
Claytoonz: Royal Racism