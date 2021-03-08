The Range

Monday, March 8, 2021

Pets and Beasts

Humane Society Advances To Sensational 16 In March Muttness

Posted on Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 1:50 PM

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona has advanced to the next round in this year's March Muttness.

They defeated Special Pals Shelter of Houston, Texas, in the Thrilling 32, outraising it $3,986 to $952. The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is competing against 31 other animal shelters across the country in this year's March Muttness, Feb. 27-March 24.

Winners advance depending on how much money is donated to each organization. You can donate here. Winners advance to the next round, and voting continues.

