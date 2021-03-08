Claytoonz: Cancel Voter Culture

Monday, March 8, 2021
Clay Jones
on Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 1:00 AM
Goodbye, Mike: Legendary Local Banker Michael Hard Dies at 84
Tucson Musicians Pull Together to Honor the Music of the Legendary Al Foul
Bars, Gyms, Theaters Can Now Fully Reopen As Ducey Rescinds Occupancy Order
Pima County hopes to deliver 300K vaccine shots by March 31
By Christina Duran
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, March 5: Ducey order forces TUSD to start in-person classes two days earlier, March 22; More than 283K vaccine doses have been given in Pima County; Here’s how to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
By Jim Nintzel
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, March 4: Ducey orders schools to resume in-person learning; Az. death toll increases by 96; Pima County tops 110K cases; Here’s how to set up appointments, COVID tests
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, March 3: Pima County continues fight with state over testing funds; Pop-up vax clinics open to reach minority residents; Here’s how to set up appointments, COVID tests