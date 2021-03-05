The Range

Archives RSS

Friday, March 5, 2021

Arts and Culture Education Outdoors

Young artists sought for Living River of Words contest

Posted on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 3:28 PM

Local students, ages 5-19, are being asked to submit original poetry, photography or visual art focusing on water and the natural world for this year’s Living River of Words contest. The deadline to enter is April 2.

In past years, Pima County's Living River of Words program took students on a field trip to study the Santa Cruz River and its surroundings: conducting water quality tests, observing wildlife and plant interactions, while taking time for reflection and journaling. Students then would work with local artists to create entries for the contest. But because of the COVID pandemic, learning experiences will be virtual this year.

Finalists and grand prize winners will have their poetry and artwork included in the annual exhibit and published in the exhibit booklet. Finalists’ artwork will also be submitted to the International River of Words contest.

For more information about the LROW program please visit www.pima.gov/RiverOfWords or contact the Pima County NRPR Environmental Education group at (520) 724-5375 or eeducation@pima.gov.

Learning activities will include watersheds and wetland habitats, and the practices of poetry, photography and visual arts. The schedule of upcoming workshops is available on the website and includes:

Trending

Goodbye, Mike: Legendary Local Banker Mike Hard Dies at 84
Ducey Order Forces TUSD To Start In-person Classes Two Days Early; Marana Unified Updates Plan
Free, monthlong, virtual job fair begins March 15
Bars, Gyms, Theaters Can Now Fully Reopen As Ducey Rescinds Occupancy Order
Tucson Musicians Pull Together to Honor the Music of the Legendary Al Foul
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Goodbye, Mike: Legendary Local Banker Mike Hard Dies at 84

Previous Post

Goodbye, Mike: Legendary Local Banker Mike Hard Dies at 84

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

March 04-10

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation