Young artists sought for Living River of Words contest

Posted on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 3:28 PM

Local students, ages 5-19, are being asked to submit original poetry, photography or visual art focusing on water and the natural world for this year’s Living River of Words contest. The deadline to enter is April 2.



In past years, Pima County's Living River of Words program took students on a field trip to study the Santa Cruz River and its surroundings: conducting water quality tests, observing wildlife and plant interactions, while taking time for reflection and journaling. Students then would work with local artists to create entries for the contest. But because of the COVID pandemic, learning experiences will be virtual this year.

Finalists and grand prize winners will have their poetry and artwork included in the annual exhibit and published in the exhibit booklet. Finalists’ artwork will also be submitted to the International River of Words contest.



For more information about the LROW program please visit www.pima.gov/RiverOfWords or contact the Pima County NRPR Environmental Education group at (520) 724-5375 or eeducation@pima.gov.

Learning activities will include watersheds and wetland habitats, and the practices of poetry, photography and visual arts. The schedule of upcoming workshops is available on the website and includes: