Free, monthlong, virtual job fair begins March 15

Posted on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 1:36 PM

A free, monthlong virtual job fair will help connect Arizona job seekers with employers throughout the state.

Unmet Jobs and the Arizona Commerce Authority will provide a personalized, virtual networking experience to help those companies and workers affected by COVID-19. The event, which is free for both employers and job seekers, will take place from March 15 to April 15, 2021. Registration is open now at unmetjobs.com.

“Job hunting has never been easy and COVID-19 has made it even more difficult to find employment,” said Emily Ahrens, chief marketing officer of UNMET Jobs. “During UNMET Jobs Arizona 2021, jobseekers will have access to hundreds of employers and thousands of local job postings. Companies will have the opportunity to review resumes from candidates that have recently graduated as well as more seasoned professionals.

The platform is inclusive to all levels of experience and features internships, entry-level and mid/senior-level positions, Ahrens said. Employers may register and begin posting jobs now through March 8 in advance of the fair’s launch. Some of the companies that will be represented include Amazon, Arizona Children's Association, Quicken Loans and Mind Quest.

“Arizona’s educational institutions are producing the workforce of the future, and we’re proud to partner with UNMET Jobs to highlight our state’s impressive talent pool through this virtual event,” said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO. “By leveraging technology, we’re able to facilitate a greater number of meaningful connections between Arizona job seekers and job creators.”