Posted on Thu, Mar 4, 2021 at 2:06 PM

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is competing against 31 other animal shelters across the country in this year's March Muttness.

Voting starts Thursday and ends at 8 p.m. (Tucson time), Sunday for the Thrilling 36 round. Totals will be updated throughout each day. Winners advance to the next round, and voting continues.

Winners advance depending on how much money is donated to each organization. You can donate here.