Loft Cinema streaming MC Escher documentary

The latest in their at-home streaming opportunities, The Loft Cinema is showing the documentary M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity
(2019), about the famous Dutch illustrator known for his mathematical and mind-bending artwork.
According to the Loft, the documentary is equal parts history, psychology, and psychedelia, and provides an eye-opening portrait of Escher through his own words and images: diary musings, excerpts from lectures, correspondence and more are voiced by British actor Stephen Fry. Even more, Escher's complex artworks are playfully altered and brought to life.
M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity
is 81 minutes and screened in Dutch, English, Italian and German with English subtitles.
For more information on the Loft's streaming services, click here.