Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Cinema

Loft Cinema streaming MC Escher documentary

Posted By on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 10:28 AM

The latest in their at-home streaming opportunities, The Loft Cinema is showing the documentary M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity (2019), about the famous Dutch illustrator known for his mathematical and mind-bending artwork.

According to the Loft, the documentary is equal parts history, psychology, and psychedelia, and provides an eye-opening portrait of Escher through his own words and images: diary musings, excerpts from lectures, correspondence and more are voiced by British actor Stephen Fry. Even more, Escher's complex artworks are playfully altered and brought to life.

M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity is 81 minutes and screened in Dutch, English, Italian and German with English subtitles.

For more information on the Loft's streaming services, click here.

Jeff Gardner

