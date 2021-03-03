Loft Cinema streaming MC Escher documentary

Posted By Jeff Gardner on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 10:28 AM

The latest in their at-home streaming opportunities, The Loft Cinema is showing the documentary(2019), about the famous Dutch illustrator known for his mathematical and mind-bending artwork.According to the Loft, the documentary is equal parts history, psychology, and psychedelia, and provides an eye-opening portrait of Escher through his own words and images: diary musings, excerpts from lectures, correspondence and more are voiced by British actor Stephen Fry. Even more, Escher's complex artworks are playfully altered and brought to life.is 81 minutes and screened in Dutch, English, Italian and German with English subtitles.