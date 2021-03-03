The Range

Archives RSS

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

COVID-19 Education

Ducey Issues Executive Order Requiring Schools to Offer In-Person Classes by March 15

Posted By on Wed, Mar 3, 2021 at 2:01 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Doug Ducey

Gov.  Doug Ducey issued a new Executive Order on Wednesday requiring schools to return to in-person, teacher-led instruction by March 15, or after Spring Break. This comes as 12 of Arizona’s 15 counties, including Pima, are "in phases where all schools are safe to open." This includes district and charter schools. The majority of Arizona counties are still in the "substantial" category of COVID-19 infections.

“Arizona’s students need to be back in the classroom," Ducey said. "More than half of Arizona’s schools are open and offering in-person options. More schools need to follow their lead, and pave the way for equitable education options for every Arizona student."

However, an individual district may close if the local health department advises closure due to "a significant outbreak" of the COVID-19 virus that poses a risk to the students or staff and is approved for closure by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

An exception is made for middle and high schools located in the counties with “high” transmission of COVID-19: Coconino, Yavapai, and Pinal.

View the executive order here.

Trending

Masks can come off for high school winter playoffs, spring sports, AIA board votes
Loft Cinema streaming MC Escher documentary
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, March 3: Pima County continues fight with state over testing funds; Pop-up vax clinics open to reach minority residents; Here’s how to set up appointments, COVID tests
GAO: Pentagon estimates of border duty costs, impact were unreliable
Claytoonz: Grab 'Em By The Cuomo
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Masks can come off for high school winter playoffs, spring sports, AIA board votes

Previous Post

Masks can come off for high school winter playoffs, spring sports, AIA board votes

About The Author

Jeff Gardner

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

Feb 25 - Mar 03

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation