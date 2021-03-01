The Range

Archives RSS

Monday, March 1, 2021

COVID-19 Education News Science

More Vaccine Appointments Scheduled To Begin Sunday at UA

Posted By on Mon, Mar 1, 2021 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge “We understand that you're getting tired,” said Carmona. “Students come because they want to recreate. They want to socialize. It's part of their education. But we can't go back to that old normal yet.”
“We understand that you're getting tired,” said Carmona. “Students come because they want to recreate. They want to socialize. It's part of their education. But we can't go back to that old normal yet.”

Additional vaccine appointments beginning Sunday for the University of Arizona POD will be made available soon, said UA President Dr. Robert C. Robbins at a press conference this morning.

Robbins asks the public to continue to check for appointments and reminded the public that the number of appointments available is directly proportional to the number of vaccine doses.

The university is scheduled to receive 16,380 doses this week and has distributed more than 35,000 doses, said Robbins.

The POD continues to run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, but with an increase in vaccines, the hours may be expanded to become a 24/7 POD by the end of March or the beginning of April, said Arizona Health Director Dr. Cara Christ during a news conference last week.

Robbins said the issue is a supply problem, as with the expanded hours, the vaccine distribution center could deliver 6,000 to 7,000 doses per day with 24-hour service.

"As soon as the state can give us the vaccine that we need, we'll gladly go 24/7, seven days a week, until we get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible," said Robbins.

As vaccines become available at pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, Dr. Richard Carmona, UA's reentry task force director, hopes people will go to where they can get a vaccine as quickly as they can.

“The more places we have that allow vaccines to be given is clearly part of our value proposition to accelerate herd immunity,” said Carmona.

Online registration for the UA POD is available at podvaccine.azdhs.gov. If you need assistance call 602-542-1000.

Trending

Claytoonz: CPAC Cult
Arizona Department of Corrections fined $1.1 million for neglecting health care benchmarks
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, March 1: New cases continue decline, health officials may soon loosen restrictions; Vaccine supplies limited but here’s how to set up appointments, COVID tests
Pause on leasing public land for oil and gas extraction draws mixed reaction
Claytoonz: Trust The Science
Top Stories
Advertisement:

UA Remains in Stage 2, but Warns of “COVID Exhaustion”

The University of Arizona will remain in Stage 2 for instruction this week and anticipates the same for the week of March 8, said Robbins.

From Feb. 22 - 26, the UA POD administered 10, 727 COVID-19 tests with only 19 positive results, for a positivity rate of 0.18%, well below the 5% positivity rate goal, Robbins said.

However, Carmona urges the community to continue to practice social distancing and wearing masks.

For the week of Feb. 22, the university saw an increase of large group incidents, with eight more incidents reported this week than the week before, according to a report provided to the university by UAPD in conjunction with the Tucson Police Department.

“We understand that you're getting tired,” said Carmona. “Students come because they want to recreate. They want to socialize. It's part of their education. But we can't go back to that old normal yet.”

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Claytoonz: CPAC Cult

Previous Post

Claytoonz: CPAC Cult

About The Author

Christina Duran

Christina Duran

More

Speaking of...

More than 20,000 Register for Vaccines in Two Hours; All Appointments Full

By NICOLE LUDDEN

More than 20,000 Register for Vaccines in Two Hours; All Appointments Full

Vaccine Availability Limited as Pima County Announces New Distribution Plan

By NICOLE LUDDEN

Vaccine Availability Limited as Pima County Announces New Distribution Plan

UA Further Delays "Phase 2" of Campus Reentry, Cracks Down on Student Social Gatherings

By Kathleen B. Kunz

UA Further Delays "Phase 2" of Campus Reentry, Cracks Down on Student Social Gatherings
More »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

Feb 25 - Mar 03

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation