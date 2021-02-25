Rumor of the Week: Biden Administration Considering Tucson Mayor Romero for HUD Position

Posted By Jim Nintzel on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge Courtesy Regina Romero

The Weekly is hearing persistent rumors that the Biden administration considering Tucson Mayor Regina Romero for a position as a deputy secretary of Housing and Urban Development.Nathaniel Sigal, a senior policy advisor to Romero, neither denied nor confirmed the rumor when asked about it."It would be an honor to even be considered for such an important position," Sigal said in an email. "However, Mayor Romero is focused on the job she was elected by Tucsonans to perform, and is concentrating all of her efforts on navigating Tucson through the pandemic."Take all the talk with a healthy scoop of salt. Other sources have suggested that Romero's potential appointment is being pushed by local Democratic power brokers who would be happy to see Romero exit her spot atop city government.