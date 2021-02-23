Pima Animal Care Center Giving Away Pet Supplies This Saturday

This Saturday, Feb. 27, the Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a pet supply distribution event at Mission Manor Elementary School (600 W. Santa Rosa St.) from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until supplies run out.)
Items available will include collars, food, leashes, bowls, treats, toys, pet stairs and cat litter. There will also be some human-related items too, such as laundry detergent, blankets and hygiene products. Pet owners won’t need to have a pet with them in order to pick up supplies.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, people have been asking us for help so that they can keep their pet,” said PACC Director of Human Animal Support Services Michele Figueroa. “If we are able to keep a pet in a loving home all for the cost of some food or leashes, we absolutely want to make that happen.”
This outreach is part of PACC's Human Animal Support Services program, which has distributed 1.3 million meals and 36,180 pounds of supplies to vulnerable pet owners. This program is funded through the Friends of PACC and food is provided by local donors, as well as Amazon and Greater Good.
For more information, visit PACC's website
.