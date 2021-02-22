Claytoonz: Creepy Wind Turbines

Monday, February 22, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Claytoonz: Two-Faced Nikki
Report: Arizona continues to trail other states in higher-ed support
Danehy: Remedial Math, Civics, Biology Lessons for the Trump Crowd
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Two-Faced Nikki
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Scared Trumpers
Claytoonz: Cancun Cruz
Claytoonz: Moo Deregulations
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Feb. 22: Nation’s death toll surpasses 500K, state deaths top 15,500; After vaccine shortage forces cancelations, Pima County expects 33K doses this week; How to set up vaccine appointments, COVID tests
By Jim Nintzel
Report: Arizona continues to trail other states in higher-ed support
By Ryan Knappenberger/Cronkite News
Claytoonz: Two-Faced Nikki
Arizona education advocates oppose bill to expand school vouchers
By Samantha Molina and Reed Harmon/Cronkite News
Masks off: Bill would allow Arizona businesses to ignore city, county mandates
By Victoria Hill/Cronkite News
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, Feb. 19: Pima County may stop testing after state says it won’t pay; State opens vaccine site at UA, cuts county allotment again; Weather delays vaccine delivery, appointments being canceled