Spark Joy By Voting in Tucson Weekly's 2021 Cannabis Bowl!

Posted By TW Fun & Games Desk on Fri, Feb 19, 2021 at 9:10 AM

click to enlarge Bigstock Time to do your patriotic duty and vote!

High ho, high ho, it’s off to vote we go! With recreational marijuana now on the shelves of many local dispensaries, Tucson Weekly is launching the seventh annual Cannabis Bowl. We’re asking you to tell us your favorite strains, edibles, concentrates and more. Voting will continue through 11:59 on Sunday, March 28. Then we’ll print the results in our annual 4/20 issue, coming to you this year on Thursday, April 15.

You can only vote once—and we can catch multiple votes from the same IP address, so we'll sniff out anything that smells funny.



Here's your online ballot!