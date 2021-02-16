The Range

Archives RSS

Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Music

Listen to Katie Haverly’s new song ‘Get Ready’

Posted By on Tue, Feb 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-02-16_at_3.23.22_pm.png

As we approach the anniversary of pandemic shutdowns, Tucson musician Katie Haverly has released a new song to put some wind in our sails. Written in March 2020, “Get Ready” is a surprisingly hopeful track, but avoids sounding cloying thanks to its unique chord structure and frantic shifts in tempo — reflecting a kind of power in the face of unease.

“It was a song to try and project hope and a better future for all of us,” Haverly said. “Get ready, because love is so much more powerful and enduring than fear. We have to believe it to see it.”

The track begins with meditative chimes and Haverly's smooth voice, before kicking into a wild chorus. Her 2020 album Matter landed on the Weekly’s list of best local albums of the year. And if this track is any hint, Haverly’s broadening musical style will lead to greater success when all this misery clears up.

The song was recorded and mixed by Steven Lee Tracy at Saint Cecilia Studios in Tucson, and is currently available on Spotify and Apple Music

Trending

65+ Can Now Register for COVID-19 Vaccine Starting Thursday
Unequal Access: With limited vaccine supply, minority and low-income residents of Pima County face challenges in getting a shot
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 16: Total deaths close in on 15K; COVID cases declining in Pima County; Vaccine supplies remain limited, county cutting back appointments; How to sign up for vaccine, COVID test
Pandemic prompts changes to HIV testing and treatment across Arizona
Claytoonz: Oh No, Cuomo
Top Stories
Advertisement:

65+ Can Now Register for COVID-19 Vaccine Starting Thursday

Previous Post

65+ Can Now Register for COVID-19 Vaccine Starting Thursday

About The Author

Jeff Gardner

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

February 11-17

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation