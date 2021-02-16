Listen to Katie Haverly’s new song ‘Get Ready’

As we approach the anniversary of pandemic shutdowns, Tucson musician Katie Haverly has released a new song to put some wind in our sails. Written in March 2020, “Get Ready” is a surprisingly hopeful track, but avoids sounding cloying thanks to its unique chord structure and frantic shifts in tempo — reflecting a kind of power in the face of unease.
“It was a song to try and project hope and a better future for all of us,” Haverly said. “Get ready, because love is so much more powerful and enduring than fear. We have to believe it to see it.”
The track begins with meditative chimes and Haverly's smooth voice, before kicking into a wild chorus. Her 2020 album Matter
landed on the Weekly’s list of best local albums of the year
. And if this track is any hint, Haverly’s broadening musical style will lead to greater success when all this misery clears up.
The song was recorded and mixed by Steven Lee Tracy at Saint Cecilia Studios in Tucson, and is currently available on Spotify
and Apple Music
.