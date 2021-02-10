Claytoonz: Runny Drippy Lawsuits

Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Clay Jones
State Cuts Pima County Vaccine Supply; U.S. Reps, Sens Ask Biden Admin to Increase AZ's Supply
Workers rally in Phoenix, U.S. for $15 minimum wage, end of tipping
Kevin Dahl Files To Run for Tucson City Council in Ward 3
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Democrat Dreams
Claytoonz: Goodbye To Lou
Claytoonz: MyManiac
By Jim Nintzel
County Superintendent's Office Celebrates Educators Getting Vaccinated
By NICOLE LUDDEN
Workers rally in Phoenix, U.S. for $15 minimum wage, end of tipping
By Kiera Riley/Cronkite News
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 9: AZ death toll rises by 231; Hospitalizations continue decline, virus still widespread; Variant strain remains a concern; Vaccines available in Marana/Oro Valley area
Claytoonz: Democrat Dreams