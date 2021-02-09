The Range

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

COVID-19 Education News

TUSD Tentatively Plans To Return to In-Class Instruction on March 22

Posted By on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 9:21 PM

Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo told the TUSD Governing Board tonight that he hoped to return to some form of in-class instruction on March 22.

Under a previous board vote, Trujillo was given the authority to decide when TUSD would return to in-class instruction. The district has previously set opening dates only to delay them and has been in remote-only instruction since March of last year.

Trujillo told board members he would be able to flesh out his plan for instruction and COVID mitigation once parents at different schools filled out their educational preferences and he had a better sense of how many students would be back in the traditional classroom and how many would prefer to continue with remote learning for the remainder of the school year.

Details to follow.

