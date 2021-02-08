UA Administers 800+ Vaccines a Day; Immunobiologist Discusses COVID-19 Variants

The University of Arizona

"Overall, there's only been one person in any of these trials that have been reported that has had severe disease," UA Immunobiologist Deepta Bhattacharya said at a press conference on Feb. 8. "There's been only one person that's had to go to the hospital, there's been no deaths so far. We're reasonably confident that even if there is a hit to vaccine efficacy against some of these other variants, the overall efficacy against preventing severe disease is going to be much better."